Raisi appreciates Oman role in advancing agreements

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke over the phone with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman on Tuesday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest. In this call, the Iranian president appreciated Oman advancing “agreements” in good faith, according to Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs.

They also exchanged views on how to boost multilateral cooperation, according to Jamshidi.

The call comes amid continued efforts by Oman to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the U.S. Also, Oman has been working to find ways to release Iran’s funds in Iraq and South Korea.

Earlier this month, Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, said Oman, along with Qatar, has been working to facilitate a prisoners swap between Tehran and Washington in addition to their efforts in the field of unblocking funds and sanctions removal.