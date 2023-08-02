Specialized solar park to be set up in Kerman province soon

TEHRAN- The establishment of a specialized solar park in Kerman province was put on the agenda with the approval of the board of directors of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO).

The mentioned solar park will be set up in 506 hectares of land in Sirjan county in Kerman province.

The head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) has previously said that solar parks will be established in every province in the country during the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2024).

Mahmoud Kamani said that these parks will be set up with the aim of renewable energy development in the country.

As recently announced by the official, the capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants has reached 1,080 megawatts (MW).

Kamani also said that now, the capacity of renewable power plants is increasing regularly and daily.

Putting the under-construction power plants into operation will further increase this capacity, the official added.

Iranian Energy Ministry has put it on the agenda to add 10,000 MW to the capacity of the country’s renewable power plants by the end of the current government administration (August 2025).

Renewables, including hydropower, account for nearly seven percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.

