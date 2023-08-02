Iran, Sweden share spoils at 2023 IHF Youth World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran and Sweden shared the spoils in a 26-26 draw at the 2023 IHF Men’s Youth World Championship on Wednesday.

The match was held at the Sports Hall Marino Cvetkovic in Opatija, Croatia.

Iran are scheduled to meet Faroe Islands and Burundi on Thursday and Saturday respectively in Group H.

Iran, who made a comeback after 13 years of absence, showed great fighting spirit and their goalkeeper Amirabbas Zareei showed what he is capable of in the following minutes allowing Iran to close to one.