Saudi Arabia victorious over Iran at 2023 IHF Youth World Championship

TEHRAN - Saudi Arabia bounced back to beat Iran 29-26 in the 2023 IHF Youth World Championship Group VI Monday night.

Iran will meet Germany on Tuesday.

The young Persians had previously defeated Faroe Islands 29-27 and Burundi 46-24 in Group H and were held by Sweden 26-26.

The 2023 IHF Men's Youth World Championship started on Aug. 2 and will run until Aug. 13 in Croatia under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).