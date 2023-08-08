Iran lose to Germany at 2023 IHF Youth Worlds Group VI

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Germany 32-25 in the 2023 IHF Youth World Championship Group VI Tuesday night.

Iran will Brazil on Thursday in the 13th-16th place match.

The young Persians had previously defeated Faroe Islands 29-27 and Burundi 46-24 in Group H and were held by Sweden 26-26.

Iran had also lost to Saudi Arabia 29-26 in Group VI.

The 2023 IHF Men's Youth World Championship started on Aug. 2 and will run until Aug. 13 in Croatia under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).