Iran finish 16th at 2023 IHF Youth Worlds

TEHRAN – Iran handball team lost to Slovenia 30:22 to come 16th in the 2023 IHF Men's Youth World Championship.

Iran started the prestigious campaign on high note, equalizing with Sweden 26:26 and also defeated Faroe Islands 29:27 and Burundi 46:24 in the preliminary round but lost to Saudi Arabia 29:26 and Germany 32:25 in Group IV.

Iran also fell short against Brazil 30:24 in 13–16th places.

The 2023 IHF Men's Youth World Championship started on Aug. 2 and will run until Aug. 13 in Croatia under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).