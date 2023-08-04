New chapter opened for inclusive Iran-Tajikistan ties: Amir Abdollahian

TEHRAN - Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed subjects of common interest in a telephone conversation late on Tuesday.

Amir Abdollahian pointed to the cordial and long-standing ties between Iran and Tajikistan and said a new chapter has been opened for comprehensive cooperation.

This positive development deserves to continue, the top Iranian diplomat suggested.

Since the start of the new administration in Iran a significant number of joint cooperation documents have been signed between the two sides which should be implemented through the follow-up of the two governments, Amir Abdollahian said.

He also described the visits by the Iranian president to Dushanbe and the president of Tajikistan to Tehran as turning points in relations.

For his part, Muhriddin expressed happiness over the friendly ties between the two countries, highlighting the need to continue to forge stronger ties between the two friendly nations.

The Tajik foreign minister also renewed his country’s official invitation to President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran to visit Dushanbe and sent the greetings of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Raisi.