No trust in U.S. for JCPOA revival talks: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN- Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said that Iran would never begin negotiations with the U.S. on the basis of trust.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, he underlined, “We would never hold talks with the U.S. on the basis of trust. The JCPOA was not the result of our trust in the U.S. either.”

Asked about the leaked audiotape by the Tehran Times revealing that the former U.S. envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, sought to revive the 2015 nuclear deal only to increase pressure on Tehran over other issues, Kanaani said, “What that person has said comes within the purview of the U.S. government which has to make things clear. However, Iran is pursuing negotiations on the removal of sanctions on the basis of its national interests and in order to restore Iran’s rights.”

He added, “Iran’s red lines are its national interests. We are prepared to pursue and conclude the talks.”

Kanaani stated that Iran practices diplomacy in accordance with its national interests and the provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “We are making efforts to have the cruel sanctions lifted and make all parties, including the U.S., return to the JCPOA responsibly.”

Under the JCPOA signed in July 2015, Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of financial and economic sanctions. However, the Trump administration quit the deal in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that confirmed the agreement.

“The JCPOA could be continued whenever the other side is prepared and we make sure of the other party’s commitment. As the only party that has behaved responsibly, we are prepared to proceed with the negotiations to fulfill the country’s national interests,” the spokesperson added.

Iran calls on South Korea to act wisely, unfreeze assets

Given the frozen assets in South Korea, Kanaani said that Iran has asked South Korea to act wisely and unfreeze Iranian funds worth billions of dollars that have been held in South Korean institutions as a result of U.S. sanctions.

He also noted that Tehran and Seoul are in constant communication to restore the rights of the Iranian people, but expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the negotiations.

“We expect the Korean government to behave carefully and intelligently in promptly releasing Iran’s assets,” Kanaani pointed out.

In order to strengthen the bonds between the two nations and rekindle their economic and commercial connections, he also urged Seoul to play its part.

In other parts of his remarks, Kanaani stated that Iran will use both the legal system and diplomatic channels to recover the funds, noting that the President Ebrahim Raisi administration recently sent a bill to the parliament requesting that the dispute should be submitted to arbitration in order to begin the legal process of the case.

Iran seeking joint exploitation of Arash gas field

He also said that Tehran is advocating for the joint exploitation of the Arash gas field that is shared with its southwestern neighbors.

He said that Iran has signaled its interest in holding discussions with Kuwait on the development and exploration of the gas field.

Reiterating Iran’s support for the “friendly settlement” of border and maritime issues with the neighbors, the spokesman said, “We have always taken the course of negotiations and understanding in connection with the exploitation of the joint oil and gas fields.”

“UN ability to promote peace in Iraq”

Regarding the trip to Tehran by Jenin Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative for the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, Kanaani also said it is only natural that the Iranian government welcomes the role of the United Nations in fostering peace, stability, and security in the neighboring country in line with Iraq’s interests.

The spokesperson continued by saying that several measures were considered as part of increasing aid with the goal of bolstering the neighboring state’s popular government, economic development, peace, stability, and security.

“One of the subjects of discussion between the UN special envoy and the Iranian authorities was how to use the capabilities of the United Nations to strengthen peace, stability, and security in the West Asia region,” he stated.

Taliban encouraged to carry out obligations

The spokesman also mentioned the Helmand River water rights issue and the ministry’s subsequent actions in this respect.

Based on the 1973 treaty, Afghanistan is legally obligated to allocate 820 million cubic meters of water from the Helmand River to Iran.

“Concessions to Zionists will not benefit Palestinians”

Kanaani also said that the U.S. has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to backing the occupation regime of Israel.

Within the framework of this policy, the U.S. has made numerous attempts and has normalized political relations between the Zionist regime and a number of countries in the region, he added.

FM to discuss security and economic issues in Pakistan visit

In response to a question regarding Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s imminent visit to Pakistan, Kanaani said the trip is being scheduled based on the official invitation of the Pakistani foreign minister.

“We have various issues to discuss with the Pakistani side. In addition to political issues and common security issues, we will also discuss the issue of fighting terrorism,” he added.

Kanaani noted, “A high-ranking economic delegation from Iran is also going to accompany the foreign minister on this trip so that economic issues can be discussed as well.”

Details of Raisi participation in BRICS summit to be announced soon

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that President Raisi has been asked to participate in the forthcoming summit of BRICS leaders, and that the details of this trip would be disclosed soon.

Iran is aspiring to join BRICS, an economic bloc that includes the five economically emerging countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“Iran’s economic capacities will help us develop complementary cooperation in line with the goals of this organization when it becomes a BRICS member, and as you know, BRICS has economic goals that can bring mutual benefits to both sides with Iran’s membership,” Kanaani underlined.

South Africa will host the 15th BRICS summit in the financial hub Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.