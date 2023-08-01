Iran, China will never fall for U.S. trickery, says Chinese ambassador

TEHRAN- Chang Hua, the Chinese ambassador to Iran, has stated that countries like China and Iran would not be duped by U.S. and its Western allies’ schemes to stir unrest among them.

In an exclusive essay written for IRNA that was published on Monday, Chang stated that the U.S. and certain other Western governments are attempting to block developing countries from making “joint development”.

The envoy asserted that although China holds a prominent position in the world, it does not abuse its status to avoid fulfilling its commitments under international law.

China has been a forerunner in efforts to help implement the United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) as the country has increased its rate of participation in activities to reduce global poverty by over 70%, the ambassador underlined.

He said that as Chinese President Xi Jinping has consistently highlighted over the past several years that Beijing will always be a part of the family of developing nations.

Chang asserted that China has consistently opposed hegemony and the bullying measures of some nations. The ambassador added that his country will not ally itself with the so-called Western club of powers.

Beijing is consistently a “symbol of international peace and progress” the ambassador remarked.

He stated that plans to harm China are bound to failure.