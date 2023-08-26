With new members, BRICS could provide bright future for collaboration: Chinese envoy

TEHRAN- The Chinese ambassador to Iran believes that by welcoming new members like Iran, the BRICS association of powerful developing countries could present a bright future for multilateral cooperation.

Writing an article for IRNA, Chang Hua says, “Many emerging markets and developing countries have taken keen consideration on joining BRICS and more than 20 countries submitted their applications.”

Following is the text of Chang’s article published on Saturday:

From August 22 to 24, BRICS held its 15th summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. At the summit, the Johannesburg II Declaration was adopted and President Xi Jinping and leaders of other BRICS countries unanimously agreed to invite Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Argentina and Ethiopia to become members of the BRICS family. The summit was fruitful and significant, attracting global attention.

BRICS is an important force in shaping the international landscape. The world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. It is undergoing major shifts, division and regrouping, leading to more uncertain, unstable and unpredictable developments. Over the past 17 years, adhering to the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, BRICS countries have strengthened solidarity and cooperation, advocated fairness and justice, and sought common development. With its growing influence, BIRCS countries have become a major platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries across the world and made reform of global governance more just and equitable.

China’s wisdom contributes to pursuing concrete and solid progress in BIRCS cooperation. China attaches great importance to the BRICS cooperation mechanism. President Xi has attended the BRICS summit for 11 consecutive years and delivered important speeches, proposing Chinese initiatives for deepening BRICS cooperation, injecting Chinese confidence and increasing Chinese strength. The BRICS cooperation is at a crucial time to build on our past achievements and open up a new future. President Xi made another important speech at this BRICS summit, declaring China's clear position on issues such as promoting peaceful development, promoting mutual learning among civilizations, and improving global governance.

President Xi made four proposals on BRICS cooperation in various sectors, charting the right course for the sound and substantive growth of BRICS cooperation. We should deepen business and financial cooperation to boost economic growth. We BRICS countries should be fellow companions on the journey of development and revitalization, and oppose decoupling and supply chain disruption as well as economic coercion. We should expand political and security cooperation to uphold peace and tranquility. BRICS countries should keep to the direction of peaceful development, support each other on issues concerning our respective core interests, and enhance coordination on major international and regional issues. We need to tender good offices on hotspot issues, pushing for a political settlement. We should increase people-to-people exchanges, promote mutual learning between civilizations and advocate peaceful coexistence and harmony between civilizations. We should promote respect for all countries in independently choosing their modernization paths. We should uphold fairness and justice and improve global governance. BRICS countries should practice true multilateralism, uphold the UN-centered international system, support and strengthen the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, and reject the attempt to create small circles or exclusive blocs. We need to push forward reform of the international financial and monetary systems, and increase the representation and voice of developing countries.

Last year, BRICS started the expansion process during China’s chairmanship. China has since been working with other BRICS members to advance the expansion process. Many emerging markets and developing countries have taken keen consideration on joining BRICS and more than 20 countries submitted their applications, which speaks volumes about the appeal of BRICS and the enthusiasm and aspiration of emerging markets and developing countries for cooperation.

President Xi met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. President Xi congratulated Iran on becoming a member of BRICS and said that China stood ready to strengthen cooperation with Iran on BRICS and other multilateral platforms, so as to push for healthy and robust development of multilateralism. He noted that since Raisi's successful visit to China in February this year, the two countries' departments had wasted no time to implement the consensus reached between the two leaders, which had achieved positive results. He pointed out that he was glad that with the joint efforts of China, Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iran and Saudi Arabia had achieved reconciliation, which promoted security and stability in the Middle East. President Xi emphasized that China was ready to consolidate its friendship with Iran, deepen mutual trust, continue to support each other on issues concerning respective core interests and push for more progress in China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership. President Raisi said Iran highly appreciated and thanked China for supporting Iran in becoming a full member of BRICS, which would provide fresh momentum for the development of Iran-China relations. He pointed out this was conducive to strengthening coordination between the two countries on multilateral platforms, and would also help better advance the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi.

A formidable mission is a magnificent and glorious mission. As long as BRICS countries work in concert, we will bring out the best in BRICS cooperation and ensure a promising future for BRICS countries. China will continue to work with BRICS partners, work towards the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, strengthen strategic partnerships, and deepen cooperation in various fields. China will work with BRICS partners to step up to our responsibility by meeting common challenges, creating a better future and achieving modernity together.