UAE president officially invited to visit Iran

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi has officially invited UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Iran.

Raisi’s letter of invitation was delivered to Khalifa Al Marar, the UAE Minister of State, by Iranian ambassador to Abu Dhabi Reza Amiri.

The letter was delivered during a meeting at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, state news agency WAM reported.

In June, Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to boost ties between the two countries.

They discussed the importance of “building on positive developments” to benefit the region and boost stability and prosperity.

Amir Abdollahian, who was on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, conveyed the greetings of Raisi to Sheikh Mohamed.

In March, Sheikh Mohamed met Ali Shamkhani, who was secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran until late May.

“Their talks covered regional and international issues of mutual concern, and the importance of working to support peace and cooperation in the region to enable progress and prosperity for its people,” the presidential palace said in a press release.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, were also present at the meeting.