Japan to host Iran foreign minister: TBS

TEHRAN - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.

Reportedly, Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia during Abdollahian's Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

Iran has dismissed claims that it is supplying weapons to Russia which started a war on Ukraine in February 2022. Iran said it had sold a limited number of drones (UAVs) to Russia before the start of the war.

On the contrary, Iran has been making repeated calls for a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to settle the dispute. In a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad on Thursday, Amir Abdollahian renewed Iran’s request for dialogue and warned that delivery of arms to Ukraine by the West is prolonging the war.