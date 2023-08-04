Voice actor Hamid Manuchehri dies at 82

TEHRAN – Prominent Iranian voice actor Hamid Manuchehri died in a Tehran hospital on Thursday. He was 82.

Born in 1941, the renowned narrator, voice actor, and actor, Hamid Manuchehri became familiar with radio performances at the age of 16.

Later he became acquainted with the profession of dubbing. In 1963, he joined Radio Iran, and in 1972, he took over the directorship of the children's radio program. Manuchehri directed several other programs until 1978.

In 1981, he took charge of directing "Friday Morning with Radio" on the Iranian radio and continued his work until 1986.

In addition to voice acting in films such as “Elmer Gantry" by Richard Brooks “Mutiny on the Bounty" by Lewis Milestone, “The Long Goodbye" by Robert Bernard Altman, " 12 Angry Men" by Sidney Lumet and " The World is not Enough" by Michael Apted, he has also played roles in Iranian television series such as "One of These Days," "The Story of a Life," and "The Mystery of the Shah."

He also brought life to several characters of the popular animation series including “Inspector Gadget” and “Manga Mitokomon”.

Photo: Iranian voice actor Hamid Manuchehri in an undated photo

ABU/