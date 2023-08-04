Iran’s “Coriolanus” on stage at Georgian festival

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe led by director Mostafa Kushki is performing an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Coriolanus” at Poti International Festival of Regional Theaters in Georgia.

The play is about the Roman general Coriolanus, who makes his name defeating an enemy army and defending Rome. The Senate nominates him as consul but he cannot win the people's vote, so he is banished from Rome and allies with his old enemy. He comes to attack Rome, his mother persuades him not to, and his new-found ally kills him for the betrayal.

Morteza Foruzanfar, Hanieh Moqadam, Sahar Mesbah, Amir Ahmadi and Mahsa Sharifi are the main members of the cast for the play.

The 9th edition of the Poti theater festival is dedicated to the plays based on the plays by William Shakespeare as the 2023 has been declared as the year of the greatest playwright.

Organized by the Cultural-Educational Foundation “Today”, the festival will be running until August 8.

ABU/

