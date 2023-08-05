Iran becomes 5th top exporter of goods, services among OPEC members

TEHRAN – Iran has been the fifth top exporter of goods and services among the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2022, according to the latest report by the organization.

Based on the data published in OPEC annual statistical bulletin 2023, the Islamic Republic exported $77.413 billion of goods and services in 2022, $17.278 billion more than the figure for 2021.

EF/MA