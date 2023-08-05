S. Korea beat Iran’s women’s team at 2023 William Jones Cup

TEHRAN – South Korea’s DNK defeated Iran 87-44 in the opening match of the 2023 William Jones Cup on Saturday.

Iran are to meet the Philippines on Sunday.

The 2023 edition has brought Chinese Taipei-A, Taipei-B, Iran, Japan and the Philippines together at the Taipei Peace Basketball Hall.

Iran have participated at the William Jones Cup as part of preparation for the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B, where Team Melli are drawn in Pool A along with Malaysia, Mongolia and Indonesia.

Pool B consists of Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Jordan and Thailand.