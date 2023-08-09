Women’s basketball come sixth at 2023 William Jones Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s basketball team finished in sixth place at the 2023 William Jones Cup International Tournament.

On Wednesday, Team Melli Banovan lost to Chinese Taipei-B 74-64 .

Iran had also lost to Busan BNK Sum (South Korea) 87-44, Gilas Pilipinas Women (Philippines) 64-60, Taipei-A (Chinese Taipei) 77-58 and Chanson V-Magic (Japan) 59-26.

Chanson V-Magic won the title with five wins out of five matches.

Iran participated at the 2023 William Jones Cup as part of preparation for the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B, where Team Melli are drawn in Pool A along with Malaysia, Mongolia and Indonesia.

Pool B consists of Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Jordan and Thailand.

The competition will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from Aug. 13 to 19.