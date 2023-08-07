Iran fall short against Chinese Taipei-A at 2023 William Jones Cup
August 7, 2023 - 17:15
TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s basketball team lost to Chinese Taipei-A 77-58 in the 2023 William Jones Cup for Women on Monday.
Iran, who had lost to South Korea 87-44 and the Philippines 64-60 in their first two matches, will play Chinese Taipei-B on Tuesday.
Iran have participated at the William Jones Cup as part of preparation for the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B, where Team Melli are drawn in Pool A along with Malaysia, Mongolia and Indonesia.
Pool B consists of Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Jordan and Thailand.
