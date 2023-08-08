Japanese team beat Iran at 2023 William Jones Cup

TEHRAN – Japanese team Chanson V-Magic defeated Iran’s women’s basketball team 59-26 at the 2023 William Jones Cup International Tournament on Tuesday.

Iran had lost to Busan BNK Sum (South Korea) 87-44, Gilas Pilipinas Women (Philippines) 64-60 and Taipei-A (Chinese Taipei) 77-58.

Iran are scheduled to face Chinese Taipei-B on Wednesday.

Iran have participated at the William Jones Cup as part of preparation for the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B, where Team Melli are drawn in Pool A along with Malaysia, Mongolia and Indonesia.

Pool B consists of Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Jordan and Thailand.