Japanese team beat Iran at 2023 William Jones Cup
August 8, 2023 - 16:8
TEHRAN – Japanese team Chanson V-Magic defeated Iran’s women’s basketball team 59-26 at the 2023 William Jones Cup International Tournament on Tuesday.
Iran had lost to Busan BNK Sum (South Korea) 87-44, Gilas Pilipinas Women (Philippines) 64-60 and Taipei-A (Chinese Taipei) 77-58.
Iran are scheduled to face Chinese Taipei-B on Wednesday.
Iran have participated at the William Jones Cup as part of preparation for the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B, where Team Melli are drawn in Pool A along with Malaysia, Mongolia and Indonesia.
Pool B consists of Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Jordan and Thailand.
Leave a Comment