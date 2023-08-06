Philippines defeat Iran in 2023 William Jones Cup

TEHRAN – The Philippines’ women's team bounced back in the 2023 William Jones Cup for Women with a tight 64-60 victory over Iran on Sunday.

Jhazmin Joson and Kacey Quinn dela Rosa each scored 12 points for the Philippines, while Negin Khameneh collected 18 points for the Iranian team.

Iran, who had lost to South Korea 87-44 in their opening match, will play Chinese Taipei-A on Monday.

Iran have participated at the William Jones Cup as part of preparation for the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B, where Team Melli are drawn in Pool A along with Malaysia, Mongolia and Indonesia.

Pool B consists of Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Jordan and Thailand.