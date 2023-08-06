Serbian deputy foreign minister, envoy tour Sacred Defense Museum

TEHRAN – On Sunday, Serbian Deputy Foreign Minister Goran Aleksic and Belgrade’s ambassador to Tehran, Dragan Todorovic, toured Tehran’s Sacred Defense Museum, a gigantic war memorial heavily concentrated on the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War.

This museum properly displays the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to gain independence and freedom, Aleksic said museum officials on the sidelines of their visits, IRNA reported.

Serbia, like Iran, has gone through the bitter experience of war. Hence, we understand all the measures that Iran has taken to rebuild the country's infrastructure and economy after the war, Aleksic said.

Earlier in July, Dr. Fabio Carbone, a lecturer in International Tourism Management at Coventry University (UK), said the Sacred Defense Museum “is a successful example of peace-oriented museums.” He made the remarks in an address to an international conference on military heritage and tourism, which was held in Angra do Heroismo, Portugal from June 12 to 15.

Situated on a landscaped site of 21 hectares, the museum is equipped with a state-of-the-art visual system, including projections and video walls, while audio recordings relevant to each period contribute to its charm.

The re-creation of the liberation of the city of Khorramshahr through virtual exhibits and video projections is among the main features of the museum, where stands a replica of the Khorramshahr mosque adorned with creamy and turquoise patterned tiles.

Experts say, such a museum motivates visitors to guess stories of people who lost their lives, were displaced, wounded, captured, or lost their loved ones in bitter moments of mankind.

AFM