Tehran ready to aid in fostering security, stability in Europe

TEHRAN- Iran is prepared to support efforts to advance security and stability in Europe, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said.

During a meeting with Serbian State Secretary Goran Aleksic on Sunday in Tehran, Bagheri Kani stated that “collaboration” and “respect” are the cornerstones of Iran’s policy toward Europe.

“Iran’s policy towards this strategic region, the Balkans, is to cooperate with regional countries with the purpose of strengthening stability and security,” he added.

The senior diplomat also stressed the need to expand commerce with Serbia and other Balkan nations. Consolidating economic relationships, he asserted, is essential for long-term stability.

For his part, the Serbian official said that his “constructive visit” to Tehran can strengthen bilateral ties in all areas.

Aleksic also praised Iran for standing up for the territorial integrity of Serbia and asserted that more commerce between the two nations is unavoidably necessary.

Aleksic was leading a group on a two-day official visit to Tehran. On Saturday, he had a meeting with Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Iranian Foreign Minister.

The present state of relations between Iran and Serbia was characterized as “progressive” and “friendly” by Amir Abdollahian, who also emphasized that Tehran sees no barriers to improving relations with Belgrade.

Friendly relationship with Serbia should be strengthened in all areas and that there are no restrictions on how far Iran will go to strengthen its ties with the Balkan nation in areas of shared interest, the chief diplomat remarked.

Aleksi, for his part, emphasized the significance of cordial ties between Iran and Serbia.

The presidents of both nations are very keen in expanding bilateral ties in several fields, Aleksi continued.

Aleksi also expressed happiness with the progress in commerce between Tehran and Belgrade over the previous year and asked for cementing the two countries’ economic ties.

Ebrahim Raisi, the President of Iran, stated last month that the Islamic Republic supports stability and peace in the Balkans.

On July 24, Raisi met with Vladimir Orli, the Speaker of the Serbian Parliament, and called for strengthening ties, particularly in business and economic spheres.

In July, during a meeting between the head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and Serbia’s ambassador to Tehran, the two sides stressed the need for expanding trade ties by promoting the exchange of trade delegations.