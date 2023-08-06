Process of parliamentary elections kicks off

TEHRAN – Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi announced the start of the process of the parliamentary elections that will be held next year.

“The process of holding the 12th parliamentary elections began today with the order I gave to local governors across the country,” Vahidi said.

Earlier, the Interior Minister announced that hopefuls can register for the next parliamentary elections as of Monday. Vahidi said the deadline for registration cannot be extended so the potential candidates should register within that deadline.