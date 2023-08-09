Iran may recalibrate mRNA vaccine against new COVID strains

TEHRAN – Iran's resolute commitment to combating the COVID-19 pandemic takes a momentous stride as the nation's pioneering mRNA coronavirus vaccine successfully completes its Phase 1 clinical trial, showcasing the potential to be recalibrated in response to evolving virus strains.

The Phase 1 clinical trial enrolled 30 volunteers and centered on evaluating the vaccine's safety and tolerability with no severe complications or hospitalizations reported among participants, according to lead investigator Mohammad Reza Salehi.

The vaccine has showcased the ability to trigger a noteworthy immune response, especially when compared to individuals who received traditional vaccines.

Of particular significance is the vaccine's demonstrated flexibility to address emerging subvariants of the coronavirus. "Iranian mRNA vaccine holds the potential to be recalibrated in response to these evolving strains," Salehi affirmed.

While decisions regarding subsequent phases of clinical trials are pending regulatory endorsement, Salehi highlighted the vaccine's potential for redesign to effectively target new viral strains. This forward-looking approach reflects the vaccine's dynamic foundation, showcasing Iran's commitment to advancing immunization strategies.

Notably, the manufacturer of Iran's mRNA vaccine has already expressed readiness to refine the vaccine based on emerging subvariants of the coronavirus.

Navigating the path forward for COVID-19 vaccination continues to be a topic of discussion within the global scientific community. Amid ongoing uncertainties, esteemed institutions such as the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization advocate for potential annual vaccinations targeting high-risk individuals, he stated.

The adaptability of mRNA technology in vaccine development is becoming increasingly evident. "mRNA technology offers a novel approach with minimal side effects, and its adaptability is a distinct advantage," Salehi noted.

The completion of Phase 1 clinical trials for Iran's first mRNA coronavirus vaccine is a noteworthy achievement in the ongoing efforts to counter the pandemic. Beyond its application in COVID-19, this technology holds promise for revolutionary advancements in cancer prevention drugs and vaccines.

FB/MG