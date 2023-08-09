Martyrs’ blood leads to emergence of new Islamic civilization: Raisi

TEHRAN – During a ceremony to commemorate the memory of Iranian forces martyred while fighting the Daesh terror group in Syria, President Ebrahim Raisi described the fallen soldiers as oppressed, insightful, and knowledgeable individuals who had a deep understanding of the enemy and its enmity.

Raisi referred to the spilled blood of the martyrs as the foundation for the emergence of a new Islamic civilization based on sacrifice.

such civilization would be built on love and devotion to God, he emphasized.

Stressing the importance of valuing the slain Iranian soldiers’ journey, he said, “Anyone who betrays their cause will not prosper.”



The president also mentioned that the presence of Iranian forces in any country has always been a source of security, unlike foreign forces and enemies who bring about insecurity wherever they go.

He concluded his remarks by stating that the legacy of martyrs is a precious legacy that goes against discrimination and corruption. Raisi emphasized that what will go on in the country is the valuable legacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and those who have died for the God-heeding system.

Vietnam’s top legislator calls Iran’s achievement despite sanctions inspirational

President Raisi also held a meeting late on Tuesday with the Chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, who visited Tehran on Tuesday morning.

During the official meeting, Hue praised the West Asian country of Iran for its resistance against U.S. sanctions.

Hue also told Raisi that Hanoi attaches great importance to ties with Tehran.

"Vietnam is interested in developing all-out interactions and cooperation with Iran and enhancing these relations to the level of regional and international cooperation,” said the top Vietnamese legislator. He also asserted that the 50 years of friendly relations between the two countries can lay a good basis for future plans and goals.

For his part, Raisi said Iran has been able to make great progress in the fields of science, technology, production, and industry, despite the sanctions that have been imposed upon it.

On ties with Vietnam, the Iranian president said the two countries have significant room to expand their cooperation as they can collaborate in various economic and trade fields.

Raisi also received an official invitation from Hue to visit Vietnam.

Before meeting with Raisi, Hue met with Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The two signed an MOU for parliamentary cooperation at the end of their meeting. They also announced that a direct Tehran-Hanoi flight will soon be established.

Hue's trip has taken place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Iran and Vietnam. It also comes nearly 25 years after NA Chairman Nong Duc Manh’s Iran visit in 1999, and five years after Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani visited Vietnam in April of 2018.



