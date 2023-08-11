Iran, Vietnam confer on expanding co-op in metrology, Halal industries

TEHRAN – The heads of the Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) and Vietnam’s Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality (STAMEQ), discussed the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in metrology and Halal industries, IRNA reported.

As reported, ISIRI Head Mehdi Eslam-Panah and STAMEQ Director Ha Minh Hiep underlined the need for the exchange of experiences and the use of existing capacities to help facilitate commercial activities between the two countries.

In the meeting, Ha Minh Hiep welcomed the use of Iran's scientific and technical experiences in standardization and quality management, especially in Halal industries, and called on the Iranian side to approve the Halal certification authorities in Vietnam as a major producer of food products.

Further in the meeting, ISIRI Deputy Head for Quality Assessment Ehsan Sadeh pointed to the implementation of cooperation in the fields of standardization, conformity assessment, metrology, and product certification as the basis for the growth of trade between the two countries.

Ebrahim Ebrahimi, director general of ISIRI International and Legal Affairs Office, for his part, mentioned the ISIRI’s membership in the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) noting that Iran is a board member of that institute.

Ebrahimi expressed hope that the signed agreements between the two sides will be operational as soon as possible.

Ha Minh Hiep visited Iran as part of a high-ranking delegation headed by the Chairman of Vietnam’s Parliament Vuong Dinh Hue.

During their stay in Tehran, the Vietnamese delegation attended a business forum at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

The business forum dubbed “Regulations and policies for the development of economic, commercial and investment cooperation between Iran and Vietnam” was attended by senior officials from both sides including ICCIMA Head Hossein Selahvarzi, Head of the Iranian Parliament’s Industry and Mining Committee Ezatollah Akbari Talar-Poshti, and Vuong Dinh Hue.

EF/MA