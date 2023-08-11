Iran to hold pavilion at IFTECH Pakistan 2023

TEHRAN – The managing director of Iranian Advanced Industries Research and Development Support Fund (Saha) has said the country is going to hold a pavilion at Pakistan’s 18th International Exhibition of Food and Beverage Processing and Packaging Technologies (IFTECH Pakistan 2023) which is due to be held in Lahore during September 7-9, IRNA reported.

According to Hamid Vatan-Doust, the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran at IFTECH Pakistan will be held by Saha in collaboration with the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

“Attending the Pakistan exhibition is in line with the macro-policies of the government, considering the cultural affinity of the two countries, as well as the very wide market of Pakistan, especially in the field of food industries,” Vatan-Doust said.

The presence of Iranian companies in IFTECH 2023 under the framework of this pavilion, while reducing costs for them, will ensure a concentrated, consistent, and dignified presence of Iranians in this exhibition event.

The official noted that the fund is going to provide the companies interested in attending the exhibition various services including visa, flight tickets, accommodation, translator, etc.

EF/MA