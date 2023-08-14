Historical ties with Iran fortified: Pakistan army chief

TEHRAN- Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, who met Iran’s high-ranking national and military officials on an official visit to Tehran last month, has said that Pakistan’s historical relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been strengthened.

In a ceremony on Sunday, he emphasized his country’s stance of having good relations with all neighboring countries, saying, “Islamabad has fortified the new spirit in its historical relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

General Munir pointed to changes in the region and the larger world and their ramifications on countries including Pakistan while highlighting that Pakistan has a strong commitment to strengthen relations with its friends and partners.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian made a three-day visit to Pakistan in early August, where he held talks with senior Pakistani officials, including General Asim Munir.