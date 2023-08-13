Canada’s TIFF to host Iranian short films

TEHRAN – Two Iranian short films namely ‘Titanic, Suitable Version for Iranian Families’ and ‘Motherland’ have been made into the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada.

Toronto International Film Festival announced this year’s Short Cuts lineup, showcasing 42 live action narrative, documentary, and animated shorts by a groundbreaking group of filmmakers representing 23 countries. More than half of this year’s selections are directed or co-directed by female and female-identifying filmmakers. TIFF alumni directors with new films at Short Cuts include Yann Demange, Jasmin Mozaffari, Miryam Charles, Farnoosh Samadi, Halima Ouardiri, Renee Zhan, Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto, and the team of Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan.

Directed by Farnoosh Samadi, ‘Titanic, Suitable Version for Iranian Families’ has been produced jointly by Iran and France.

Sadaf Asgari, Hamed Adwai, Mohammad Heydari, Amir Reza Ranjbaran, Melika Pazouki, Mojtabi Batvandi, Mohammad Asna and Behnaz Jafari are the cast of the short piece.

“Titanic, broadcasting suitable version for Iranian families, with fantastic visuals and everlasting sound for the first time from Iranian national TV,” the synopsis read.

‘Motherland’ directed by Jasmin Mozaffari is another Iranian short film which is slated to be screen at the latest edition of the TIFF.

Behtash Fazlali, Oriana Leman and John Ralston are among the cast of ‘Motherland’.

The 48th Toronto International Film Festival will be held from September 7 to 17.

ZM/

