Tehran University kicks off 2023 summer school

TEHRAN - Tehran University of Medical Sciences kicked off its 2023 summer school on Saturday with the participation of international students coming from different countries including Turkey, Iraq, and Pakistan.

The purpose of the summer school is to introduce the capabilities of the university and its faculties to international students through short-term visits, marketing approaches, and creation of student networks in various universities around the world. The summer school will continue until September 1st.

The faculties of medicine, pharmacy, paramedical sciences, Iranian traditional medicine, and modern medical technologies, as well as some research centers of the university, are participating in this event. This is the second time educational gatherings of this sort are taking place with the first summer school taking place in 2019.

The 2023 summer school of Tehran University of Medical Sciences consists of one or two-week stays in the Iranian capital based on the students’ preferences.

During the first half of the program, hosted by the Faculty of Medicine, five international students from Turkey, Iraq, and Pakistan will receive training for two weeks in Tehran’s Children hospital, Farabi Hospital (ophthalmology), Shariati Hospital (internal medicine), Sina Hospital (neurosurgery), and Imam Khomeini Hospital (radiology). At the end of the first week, the International College of the university will hold an Iranology program for the participants of the summer school. Cultural events and visits to the historical sites of Tehran are also planned.

Furthermore, visits to the Skin and Stem Cell Research Center, the central laboratory of the university, and the Faculty of Modern Medical Technologies have also been scheduled.

Students will then go on to receive more training and attend additional courses in the faculties of paramedical sciences, pharmacy, and Iranian traditional medicine.

It is important to note that this year's summer school focuses on utilizing the research centers and innovation centers within the university to increase the innovative aspects of the schools, along with creating a research environment alongside education and introducing major and operational projects for the first time.

Prior to the event, various activities were carried out, including coordination with different faculties and the development of a summer school booklet. Other actions, such as posting program posters on relevant websites, placing posters in the target faculties, and communicating with active associations (especially medical and pharmacy associations) to inform and produce content to familiarize social media users with the program details, were also implemented.