One martyred in terror attack on Shah Cheraq shrine in Shiraz

TEHRAN – In a terrorist attack late on Sunday on the Shah Cheraq shrine in the city of Shiraz in southcentral Iran a citizen was martyred, the official IRNA news agency reported.

It also said out of 8 persons injured in the attack some are in critical condition.

The attack took place around 7:pm local time.

The Tasnim news agency said two militants were involved in the terrorist attack. It added one of the attackers has been arrested and the other is on the run.

Nour News, a news website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), said the two terrorists were “foreign nationals”.

The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine was the scene of a similar attack by terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist stormed into the shrine, killing 13 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces. The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.

Several suspects were immediately arrested, and, some two weeks later, the Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 26 Takfiri terrorists for their involvement in the attack.