Shah Cheragh terrorist attack elicits global outrage

TEHRAN - The world community as well as high-ranking officials have strongly condemned the Sunday terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Iran’s southern metropolis.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, denounced the terrorist act in a televised speech on Monday.

Nasrallah said it appeared that the United States has decided to send terrorists out into numerous areas once more.

Antonio Guterres, the secretary general of the UN, strongly condemned the terrorist act, his spokesperson told reporters.

“Acts targeting religious sites, and places of worship are abhorrent,” Stephane Dujarric said.

The UN chief stressed the need to bring to justice those responsible for the heinous crime committed against civilians who were expressing their freedom of religion.

In another move on Monday, the European Union’s senior spokesperson for foreign affairs, Peter Stano, strongly denounced the terrorist attack.

“The attack, claimed by #Daesh, is yet another example of terrorists targeting innocent civilians,” Stano said in a post on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

He also conveyed the sympathies of the EU to the victims’ families.

The terrorist attack was condemned in an online statement made in English by the French Foreign Ministry on the X social media platform.

Syria condemned the terrorist attack on unarmed civilians as well.

According to an unidentified source from Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Ministry, the incident was carried out by terrorists backed by foreign parties in order to destabilize security in Iran.

The ministry went on to say that the unlawful conduct was both inhumane and ethically repugnant, urging “all parties involved to stop their support for such deeds.”

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry, for its part, denounced the heinous attack.

The ministry released a statement in which it reiterated Iraq’s condemnation of terrorism in all of its manifestations and stated that the government joins the international community in its efforts to combat terrorism.

Iraq also supports any workable initiatives aimed at eradicating extremism and bloodshed.

“We share the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s grief in these times, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy,” the ministry stated.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack, saying Doha’s resolute position is based on opposing violence and terrorism regardless of the motivations and justifications.

The ministry conveyed Qatar’s sympathies to the victims’ relatives, as well as the Iranian government and people, and wished the injured a swift recovery.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the terror assault in a post on X.

“Azerbaijan suffered from terrorism and condemns its all forms and manifestations,” the ministry wrote while extending its condolences to families of the victims and the Iranian government and people.

Simon Shercliff, the British ambassador to Iran, has come under fire on social media for neglecting to label the armed assault as a “terrorist attack.”

Shercliff expressed sorrow at “yesterday’s incidents in Shiraz” in a social media message on Monday afternoon, and he offered his condolences to the victims’ families.

“Violence against people, in any form, has no justification,” he said via his account on X without acknowledging that the assault was a terrorist attack.

Seyed Abbas Mousavi, the Iranian ambassador to Baku, responded to Shercliff by saying that it is usual for Western officials to “divide terrorism into good and bad” by reducing it to “violence” or “incident”.

In a statement released on Monday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Abu Dhabi vehemently denounced the terrorist act.

“The UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles,” it said.

The Shah Cheragh shrine terror attack was condemned by the Omani Foreign Ministry as well. In addition to expressing sorrow and condolences to Iran and the relatives of the victims, the ministry also wished the injured a swift recovery.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for its part, condemned the terrorist assault emphatically. Additionally, it reaffirmed its utter condemnation of any and all acts of terrorism, extremism, and violence that try to undermine security and stability and go against fundamental moral and ethical standards.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry also expressed Kuwait’s categorical opposition to all kinds of violence and terrorism in a statement on Monday.

It emphasized the significance of multinational efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism and its effects.

The ministry also expressed Kuwait’s condolences to the Iranian government and the relatives of the victims, as well as its wishes for the injured to recover quickly.

China, Tajikistan, Japan, and Jordan have also condemned the terrorist attack and offered condolences to the Iranian nation and government.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin condemned the crime and expressed his country's opposition to any form of terrorism. Wang emphasized that Beijing firmly supports the Iranian people and government in the fight against terrorists, as well as maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, condemning the terrorist attack, sympathized with the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Stating that Tajikistan is ready to cooperate with the relevant entities of the friendly and brotherly country of Iran, the top Tajik diplomat stressed that this terrorist act will not affect the relations between Tajikistan and Iran.

The attackers on the shrine in Shiraz were two foreign nationals that one of them was arrested by the shrine’s servants. The chief of Fars Province’s Justice Department said the terrorist’s name is Rahmatollah Noorozov from Tajikistan.

On Tuesday, Jordan's Foreign Ministry also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack. Issuing a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry emphasized Jordan's firm stance in rejecting violence and terrorism.

The Japanese embassy in Tehran also reacted to the terrorist attack in a post on X social media.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in Shah Cheragh Shrine in #Shiraz City on August 13. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack. The attack against innocent civilians is unacceptable for any reason. We express our heartfelt condolences to the victims and the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured," the embassy wrote.

Late on Sunday, an armed terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine resulted in at least two fatalities and eight injuries.

The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

Last year, armed militants carried out a similar attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine.

An armed terrorist stormed the site on October 26, 2022, murdering 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and wounded scores more before being shot and killed by security forces.

The assailants of the October attack were also foreign nationals.