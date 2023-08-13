Hakim extends condolences for Shah Cheraq terrorist attack

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, has expressed his condolences over the recent terrorist attack at the Shah Cheraq Holy shrine.

In a message, Hakim condemned the criminal act committed by a terrorist group on the shrine of Shah Cheraq in Shiraz, Iran. The attack resulted in the martyrdom and injury of innocent people.

"We offer our condolences to the leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Imam Khamenei, as well as to the government and nation of Iran. Our thoughts are also with the families of the martyrs and injured individuals, and we pray for their speedy recovery," read Hakim's message.

Furthermore, Hakim called upon the international community, particularly countries affected by terrorism, to unite and collaborate in order to eradicate terrorism at its roots and minimize its destructive impact on global security and stability.