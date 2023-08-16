Farewell to victims of terror attack on Shah Cheragh

TEHRAN- Thousands of people on Wednesday said goodbye to the victims of the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, capital of the southcentral province of Fars.

People carried the bodies of Gholm Abbas Abbasi, a servant of the sacred site, and Mohammad Jahnagiri, a security guard, from Shohada Square to the courtyard of the Shah Cheragh shrine as part of a funeral rite.

The mourners held signs denouncing the tragic terrorist attacks committed by Takfiri terrorists and their Western backers.

With chants like “Down with the U.S.” and “Down with Israel,” they demanded an immediate and regretful response from all those responsible for the fatal atrocity.

Wednesday was declared a day of general mourning in Fars province.

Late on Sunday, two terrorists attacked the Shah Cheragh shrine. One of the terrorists, who opened fire on the people, was arrested alive and another fled. However, he and some accomplices were later detained.

The assailant who was detained at the scene is a national of Tajikistan.

The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

In a similar attack on October 26, 2022, armed militants also stormed the Shah Cheragh shrine murdering 15 pilgrims, including women and children. They also wounded scores of pilgrims before being shot dead by security forces.

The assailants of the October attack were also foreign nationals.