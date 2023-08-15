‘Slapped’ America resorted to Daesh

Kayhan analyzed the Sunday terrorist incident in the Shah Cheragh shrine and wrote: In recent decades, the criminal American government has established, armed, and supported many terrorist groups, including Daesh, in the West Asia region. But the plan orchestrated by America for the West Asia region was greatly defeated.

With the entry of Iran into the fight against Daesh and the successful performance of the Iranian armed forces against the group in Iraq and Syria under the leadership of martyr General Hajj Qassem Soleimani, the Takfiris, who were in fact the U.S. proxies, were heavily defeated. But America did not give up after the heavy defeat it suffered last year and started plotting against the Islamic Republic in various areas. One of the main axes of the enemy's conspiracy was the reorganization of terrorist groups to endanger the country's security. Now that the American mafia regime has been repeatedly “slapped” by Iran, it has tried to mock the security authority of the country by reviving some sleeping cells of Daesh and repeating the last year’s Shah Cheragh incident to undermine the sweetness of the recent achievements.

Iran: Rejection of "interim agreement"

Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian rejected the claims of an "interim agreement" between Iran and the U.S. to lift the sanctions, and this is meaningful as the sides reached an agreement on the exchange of prisoners and release of Iranian funds, the Iran newspaper said in a commentary.

Repeating the claim of an "interim agreement" is a continuation of the effort that some Zionist circles have launched in parallel with the acceleration of changes in dealings between Iran and the United States and the reduction of Tel Aviv's influence on the process. Iran does not accept an interim solution to resolve differences with America, but they keep repeating this claim to manipulate the current atmosphere with this false news. For this reason, they are looking for the idea of receiving compensation from America in exchange for signing a new nuclear agreement with Iran. Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister rejected this claim in his Monday remarks and clarified: "We have never sought an interim agreement or a ‘less-for-less’ agreement and we will never seek it."

Arman-e-Melli: Prisoners' exchange is part of the plan

In a commentary, Arman-e-Melli discussed the unpublicized negotiations between Tehran and Washington which led to an agreement to exchange prisoners and release the Iranian frozen assets in South Korea. It wrote: It seems that the exchange of prisoners is very important for the Americans. Maybe Joe Biden wants to enter into negotiations with Congress with this exchange before returning to the JCPOA to convince even the Republicans not to oppose the reduction of some sanctions on Iran and even opening some limited banking lines for Tehran. In this case, the issue of handing over American prisoners in exchange for Iranian dollars is no longer considered, and both countries have taken a step towards revitalizing the JCPOA or even crafting another agreement based on the JCPOA. In any case, to the extent that the level of tension between Iran and the United States is reduced, and to the extent that the sides can resolve some disputes, we can be hopeful for the revival of negotiations to lift sanctions on Iran. Unpublished negotiations with limited leakage of the messages between the parties will probably prove more productive than public negotiations because we have repeatedly seen in negotiations mediated by Europeans that some Western diplomats and even Russians are looking for a share for themselves, but in informal and non-public negotiations regardless of media controversy, they can reach a more stable agreement.

Resalat: Destroy the strategic triangle!

During the presidency of Donald Trump, Washington along with Tel Aviv and Riyadh began to form a strategic triangle against Iran and the resistance front in the West Asian region, Resalat said in its commentary.

It wrote: The absolute synergy that existed between Netanyahu, Trump, and Bin Salman made this triangle look strong at the beginning, but with the passage of time its ineffectiveness and failure against the resistance front were proven. The failure of the “maximum pressure” strategy of the U.S. government and its regional allies against the people of Iran and the Islamic Republic led to the weakening of the triangle. But now we are somehow witnessing the destruction of this strategic triangle to the extent that the Saudi authorities no longer count on America in regional and international developments. On the other hand, players like China have focused more on the West Asia region and succeeded to achieve more in the strategic competition with Washington!

The unstable cabinet of the Zionist regime, the specific view of the Saudis towards the new regional order, the strategic confusion of the United States regarding international developments and its unbalanced foreign policy, and finally, the new actors in the West Asian region, made the leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties to get confused about the interactions of Tel Aviv and Riyadh and the role of Washington in this equation!