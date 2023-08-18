Brazilian FM says Iran’s potential can benefit BRICS

TEHRAN- Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has emphasized the potential contribution that Iran could make to BRICS.

The future of collaboration between Tehran and Brasilia was also discussed by Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian over the phone on Thursday.

Amir Abdollahian expressed delight with the two nations’ rising relationship, saying, “We hope that increased contacts would pave the way for the promotion and vitality of good cooperation between the two sides.”

Vieira said the Brazilian government is interested in deepening connections with Iran, describing Brazil and Iran as two countries with considerable economic and trade potential.

The Brazilian chief diplomat also emphasized the growing significance of BRICS in the global context, saying Iran has excellent capabilities that could help BRICS to achieve its objectives.

The two senior diplomats also addressed the imminent BRICS summit and measures to enhance the economic bloc.

South Africa will host the BRICS summit on August 22-24. Iran has already applied for membership in the powerful grouping of the world’s leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.