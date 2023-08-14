SEO implementing 10 supervisory programs in stock market

TEHRAN – The spokesman of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said the entity is implementing 10 supervisory programs to ensure transparency and psychological security in the stock market, Securities and Exchange News Agency (SENA) reported on Sunday.

“In order to promote healthy transactions and induce mental peace in the capital market, supervisory programs of the SEO will be followed around 10 major axes,” Amir-Mehdi Sabaei said.

The first measure is to grade market violations based on their severity and take regulatory actions, such as issuing systemic notice and administrative warnings, restricting online access, filing violations, and reporting crimes to higher authorities, Sabaei said.

The second program is to develop an intelligent system for sending automatic monitoring alerts to violators, the official noted.

Periodical and regular publication of carried out supervisory measures, publication of the names of the violators after the issuance of final warning, according to the relevant regulations, controlling the stock exchange regulatory measures on a regular basis, intensification of the penalties for criminal and seductive activities in cyberspace, promoting education, culture, and information to facilitate the recognition of crimes and violations, determining the examples of market manipulation, and holding regular meetings with market participants in order to receive suggestions and criticisms are also among other programs that SEO is taking.

The Iranian government has been taking new measures to restore shareholders’ trust in the stock market and help the market thrive again.

In this regard, over the past two years, the government has been following 16 practical and important measures in order to reform the structure of the stock market.

Reducing inflation, changing the fluctuation range of the market to seven percent in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), helping the Securitas and Stock Exchange Organization (SEO) and the Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry to facilitate obtaining loans by pledging the person’s stock portfolio, requiring the stock market companies to pay dividends through Sejam System, and helping investors in the housing market were among the mentioned measures.

EF/MA