Takht-e Foulad: night tours offer cooler way to enjoy Isfahan site

TEHRAN—Takht-e Foulad, a historical site in Isfahan, has extended its visiting hours and introduced night-tour products, allowing visitors to rediscover the second-largest cemetery in the Shia world.

Authorities of the ancient site have extended operating hours for tourists to provide visitors with a unique experience concerning the scorching summer heat.

Many notable and famous scholars have been buried in Takht-e Foulad, which covers 75 hectares in area.

Cemetery tourism, aka thanatourism, is a specific sub-section of dark tourism that is becoming increasingly popular.

Experts say a changing perception of cemeteries from burial grounds to heritage spaces offers numerous tourism opportunities. It allows the community to explore the development of products and services that will help the destination generate new revenue while preserving its heritage.

Known as “Nesf-e Jahan” (Half of the World), Isfahan is a treasure trove of architectural wonders and a hub of handicrafts. The city was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons.

AFM