TEHRAN – Hidden away in the bustling city of Tehran, the Iranian National Museum of Medical Sciences History stands as a captivating testament to the rich medical heritage of Iran.

Housing a remarkable collection of artifacts that date back centuries, the museum is a remarkable destination for both history enthusiasts and medical professionals alike.

Through its rare exhibits, the museum offers a captivating journey into the ancient medical practices of Iran, showcasing the expertise and advancements achieved by Iranian physicians throughout the ages.

From a mummified woman and the surgical skull of an ancient teen girl to the comprehensive collection of medical artifacts, the museum provides a unique opportunity to explore the rich medical heritage of Iran.

The mummified woman offers insights into the burial customs and medical knowledge of the time, including the techniques used for embalming and preservation, while the surgical skull showcases the remarkable expertise of ancient Iranian physicians.

Each section of the museum is accompanied by detailed descriptions and explanations in English, allowing visitors to delve deep into the scientific advancements made by Iranian physicians over the years. From herbal medicine to the introduction of advanced surgical techniques, every aspect of medical history is meticulously presented.

You may put it on your list of must-visit destinations when in Tehran, and prepare to be captivated by the rich and storied past of medical sciences in this fascinating country.

Medicine in ancient Iran

The history of medicine in Iran is as old and as rich as its civilization. In Avesta (a primary collection of religious texts of Zoroastrianism, composed in the Avestan language), science and medicine rise above class, ethnicity, nationality, race, gender, and religion.

The Iranian academic centers like Jundishapur (Gundeshapur) University (3 century CE) were a breeding ground for the union among great scientists from different civilizations. These centers successfully followed their predecessors' theories and greatly extended their scientific research in history.

According to an article published by the Medical Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, some of the earliest practices of ancient Iranian medicine have been documented in Avesta and other Zoroastrian religious texts. The sixth book of Zend-Avesta contains some of the earliest records of the history of ancient Iranian medicine. The Vendidad in fact devotes most of the last chapters to medicine.

The Vendidad, one of the surviving texts of the Zend-Avesta, distinguishes three kinds of medicine: Medicine by the knife (surgery), Medicine by herbs, and Medicine by divine words; according to the sacred text, the best medicine was healing by divine words.

Avesta texts also tell of consultation among surgeons, herbalists, and psychiatrists which indicates a form of medical association at the time.

The first physician documented by Avesta texts was Vivangahan. Other notable physicians mentioned were Mani, Roozbeh, and Bozorgmehr.

According to the certified records of history, by the decree of the Sassanid king, Jundishapur International University was founded in 271 CE due to methodically cure and treat diseases while simultaneously training the students of medicine.

Jundishapur International University, as an outstanding center of learning and study in the field of medicine, philosophy, theology, and science, was a gathering place of noted and renowned ancient scholars and physicians from across the globe. According to the Cambridge History of Iran, Jundishapur University was the most important medical center of the ancient world (defined as Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Near East) during the 6 and 7 centuries.

AFM