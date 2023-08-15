Sister cities: Jászberény to host Yazd handicrafts exhibit

TEHRAN – Iran’s Yazd, a UNESCO World Heritage since 2017, is set to hold an exhibition of handicrafts in its sister city; Jászberény.

“This exhibition will be held next year on the occasion of the 30th year of sisterhood between the cities of Yazd and Jászberény,” a Yazd city council member said on Monday.

“The cultural event is aimed at familiarizing the people of Jászberény with Yazd in terms of cultural heritage, arts, tourism, and economic capabilities,” Bibifatemeh Haqirosadat said.

Hundreds of Hungarians visit Yazd each year, thanks to the Jász-Hungarian relations, which date back to the end of the last millennium.

At the 1995 Jasz Summit, Iran’s ambassador to Budapest recommended cooperation between the two cities with respect to “fraternal relations”. The first delegation of the Hungarian city visited the city in 1996, while Iranian delegations regularly visit the city of Jászberény.

The friendship between the two cities is symbolized by several gifts. On Jazd’s main square, Jászberény’s gift, Lehel’s horn, was exhibited, while the spatial sculpture of Jászberény can be found in the Iranian city. In 2013, the Iranian city donated Jászberény a wind tower, a typical building of Jazd and its surroundings, and the wind tower has been decorating the city of Jászberény ever since.

Yazd is regularly referred to as a delightful place to stay, or a “don’t miss” destination by almost all of its visitors. The city is full of mud-brick houses that are equipped with innovative badgirs (wind catchers), atmospheric alleyways, and many Islamic and Iranian monuments that shape its eye-catching city landscape.

AFM