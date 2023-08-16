Ukraine war was triggered by US excessive demands: top Iranian general

TEHRAN- Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has noted that the destructive war in Ukraine is the result of U.S.-led unreasonable and exorbitant demands.

Nasirzadeh made the comments in a speech at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday in the town of Kubinka as he discussed the ramifications of the war in Ukraine.

“We believe that were it not for the dominance and excessive demands of the West spearheaded by the United States, this ruinous war would not have happened in Ukraine,” the Iranian commander pointed out.

He also stressed that “those who initiated this war and those involved in fueling its flames should reconsider their approach and know that endangering the safety of others can prompt a reaction that may be difficult to predict.”

Given the ramifications of the ongoing conflict in the former Soviet republic, Nasirzadeh said, “What we are witnessing in Ukraine today, in which dozens of people fall victim to the war every day, with long-term effects and consequences for the region and the world, is a clear example of the West’s desire for domination and excessive demands to maintain and continue its hegemony, and this attempt has so far resulted in many disasters.”

Western nations, led by the United States, have been imposing sanctions against Russia ever since the conflict broke out in February 2022 while also sending tens of billions of dollars’ worth of cutting-edge weapons into Ukraine.

Moscow maintains that these actions will only exacerbate the current situation and prolong hostilities.

The Kremlin issued a warning back in June, noting that any delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv by its Western allies would trigger yet another round of spiraling tension in the continuing conflict.

The Iranian commander slammed U.S. unilateralism as a menace to the globe, stating that the survival of global arrogance is dependent on the creation of crises.

“Unilateralism and totalitarianism of the United States will make the world more insecure, and the U.S. has been accustomed to the creation of crisis, war, and sanctions to guarantee its political life and national security. And in a bid to achieve a unipolar order and maintain and consolidate it, the U.S. will spare no effort to create any crisis or war,” Nasirzadeh continued.

The senior commander also pointed to Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories and its heavy crackdown on its oppressed people for nearly eight decades

Israel was planned and created by the UK and supported by succeeding U.S. administrations and this is another instance of unilateralism and systematic oppression against a nation.

General Nasirzadeh went on to say that Tehran supports establishment of a global order based on human dignity and justice, emphasizing the necessity of international cooperation to defeat Western unilateralism.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group, according to the Iranian commander, would strengthen the power and capacities of independent nations against Western hegemony and serve the creation of a new world order.

During his speech, Nasirzadeh also criticized the U.S. for its purported support for human rights by alluding to the 2020 U.S. killing of Iran’s top counterterrorism hero Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

He observed that General Soleimani, who led the war against Daesh — the deadliest terrorist group in human history — and fought them and liberated the people of the region and the globe from the horror of this outfit, was ruthlessly assassinated by the Americans.