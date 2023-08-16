Appetite awaits: Rasht and Kermanshah heavens for gastronomy enthusiasts

TEHRAN - When it comes to food tourism, Iran may not be the first destination that comes to mind for many travelers worldwide.

However, the cities of Rasht and Kermanshah, located in the north and west of the country, respectively, offer an authentic culinary experience that is sure to delight any food enthusiast.

From mouthwatering local specialties to vibrant food markets and street foods, these cities have a rich gastronomic heritage waiting to be explored.

Rasht and Kermanshah, which are members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), have been selected as the entity’s Creative Cities of Gastronomy, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

From Rasht’s herb-infused stews and vibrant food markets to Kermanshah’s fusion of Persian, Kurdish, and Iraqi flavors, these cities epitomize the rich culinary heritage of Iran.

Nestled in the heart of the picturesque Gilan province, Rasht is renowned as an ultimate gastronomic destination in Iran. Boasting a humid climate and fertile soil, the city is blessed with an abundance of fresh produce. As a result, Rasht’s cuisine is heavily centered around vibrant vegetables, fragrant herbs, and succulent meats.

Being situated at the crossroads of trade routes, Kermanshah is a city known for its diverse and influential gastronomic culture. Kermanshah’s culinary scene is a delightful fusion of Persian, Kurdish, and Iraqi flavors.

Experts believe that food tourism has become one of the most dynamic and creative segments of tourism and, at the same time, has naturally positioned itself as an element of diversification of tourism with a high impact on the promotion of sustainable development at the regional and local levels.

In 2020, Iran joined an online campaign launched by the World Tourism Organization to promote gastronomy as an essential part of tourism. Iranian cuisine, usually dominated by fragrant herbs, varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

AFM