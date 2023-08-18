‘Using private sector capacities in stock market a main approach of SEO’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi said on Thursday that using the capacities of the country’s private sector in the stock market has been one of the main strategies of the organization over the past year, IRNA reported.

“One of the main approaches of the Securitas and Exchange Organization during the past year has been to use the power of the private sector, because government entities and the public sector do not have the necessary characteristics for economic prosperity, so we must increase the share of the private sector in the capital market,” Eshqi said in a conference in Khorasan Razavi Province.

Large industries have their own problems and fluctuations, but small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can compensate for these fluctuations, the official said, adding that the main part of the world economy is moving towards small and medium-sized companies because value, employment, and innovation lie in such companies.

The SEO head further noted that the stock market should mainly focus on investment and financing, saying: “We need to direct the liquidity flow towards production.”

Emphasizing the important role of the seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026) in securing the future of the capital market, Eshqi stated: “One of the major indicators of investment is predictability, so more action should be taken in the seventh development plan to make the economy more predictable.”

He pointed to the holding of investment and financing conferences in provinces as a starting point for a new movement towards promoting investment and said: “Economic enterprises do not have enough familiarity with the capital market and such conferences are bridges that provide the necessary platform in this regard.”

EF/MA