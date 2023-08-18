First ‘My Child’ Festival to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN – The first edition of the Iranian ‘My Child’ Festival will be held in late August in Tehran.

The festival is aimed at supporting Iranian goods and helping to boost production and business, as well as promoting Iranian culture and encouraging people to use domestically produced goods.

The festival includes booths of stationery, books, cultural goods, domestically-produced toys, and educational products.

The festival will be held from August 22 to September 1 in Tehran's Mosalla.

