Iran basketball to play Venezuela in China

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team will play Venezuela in a warm-up match on Monday.

The friendly will take place in at the Peak Invitational International tournament in Jinjiang, China.

Iran, headed by Hakan Demir, have recently played Lebanon, Russia, Montenegro and Georgia in several warm-up matches.

Team Melli prepare for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they are drawn in Group G along with Spain, Brazil and Ivory Coast.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.