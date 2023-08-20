Iran summons Swedish, Danish diplomats over desecration of Islamic sanctities

TEHRAN- Iran has reacted to the recurrent despicable acts of burning the holy Quran in both Sweden and Denmark.

On Sunday, the chargé d’affaires of both countries were summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry in the absence of the countries’ ambassador.

The ministry condemned the recent insults in Sweden and Denmark against the most important Islamic sanctities, saying the Swedish and Danish governments’ silence and passive behaviors embolden violators of one of the basic and obvious principles of human rights, namely the principle of respect for religious and divine values, the foreign ministry said in a statement.