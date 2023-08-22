Female shooter Chehel Amirani expresses joy on winning 2024 Olympics spot

TEHRAN - Shermineh Chehel Amirani, Iranian female shooter, says that her continuous training and effort are the reasons for her success in qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

Chehel Amirani secured her spot at Olympics after ranking fifth in the 10m Air Pistol event at the 2023 ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“It was a peculiar night on Saturday when I won the Olympics quota. The quota brought me immense joy and relief, taking away all the weariness and stress of recent times,” she said in her interview with Tehran Times.

Fifth place finish and a quota spot for Iran were earned by Amirani in her first international competition, which was superb.

“The World Championships had a much higher level than the Universiade, and as a first-time participant, I felt a lot of pressure.

“But my main goal was to achieve the best result in my first appearance and I even aimed to win a medal. Of course, I should mention that the Universiade Games were my first international experience, and it was really helpful.

“With the technical staff's trust and belief, I found hope for success at the 2023 ISSF World Championships in Baku. My continuous training and effort gave me the confidence to perform on par with my competitors,” she added.

Iran’s another shooter Hanieh Rostamian was the first woman who won the ticket for the forthcoming Olympic.

The competition, which is taking place in Baku from Aug. 14 to Sept. 1, has drawn 1,200 shooters from around the world in Azerbaijan capital.