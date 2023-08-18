Iranian shooters win two medals at 2023 ISSF World Championship

TEHRAN – Iranian shooters claimed a silver and a bronze medal at the 2023 ISSF World Championships underway in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, Chinese pair of Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao, with an aggregate score of 632.7, topped the qualification followed by Iran’s Shermineh Chehel Amirani and Amirmohammad Nekounam (632.5), Israel (631.4) and France (631.4).

China went on to win gold defeating Iran 16-2, while France won the bronze beating Israel 17-9.

The Iranian women (Golnoush Sebghatollahi, Hanieh Rostamian, Mina Ghorbani) had won a bronze medal on Thursday in the 10m Air Pistol Team.

The competition has brought 1,200 shooters around the world in Baku from Aug. 14 to Sept. 1.