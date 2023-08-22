Iran Sea Expo 2023 slated for late October

TEHRAN – Iran’s 7th International Sea, Seafaring and Offshore Exhibition (Iran Sea Expo 2023) is due to be held at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in late October, the event’s organizer announced.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Gholamreza Rezaiyan said: “This event is planned to be held in line with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s emphasis on developing the marine economy.”

According to Rezaiyan, the exhibition, which is held under the supervision of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and the support of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund from knowledge-based companies, covers various areas including shipping and marine transportation, ports and port services, offshore industries and equipment, and fisheries and aquatics.

In a press conference on August 12, the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) underlined the issue of maritime economy, and said that the studies related to the maritime economy comprehensive plan have been started 6-7 months ago.

According to Ali-Akbar Safaei, this organization has been named as the body in charge of realizing the country’s maritime economy goals.

In this regard, the parliament has also prepared the necessary legal basis in the maritime sector to increase the share of the sea economy in the country's economic growth, he said.

While Iran is combating the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play a significant role in this battle. This role makes all-out support to ports and more development of them serious and vital.

Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition to facilitating the loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

It is worth mentioning that Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization has defined a high number of projects to develop and improve the country’s ports, as the country aims to double the capacity of its ports in the course of five years.

According to the PMO, the capacity of the country's ports has increased from 180 million tons in the Iranian calendar year 1392 (ended in March 2014) to 250 million tons in 1399 (ended in March 2021).

