Iran shines in Intl. Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

TEHRAN – The Iranian team took five medals, ranking third in the 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics held on August 10-20 in Chorzow, Poland.

Amir-Mehdi Esmaeili-Taheri, Mehdi Ostad-Mohammadi, and Arvin Rasoulzadeh were awarded gold medals, while Sarina Farzadnasab and Amir-Hossein Mousavifard won silver medals.

Britain and India won the first and second places, respectively. The United States, Brazil, Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, and Canada followed Iran in the ranking.

A total of 236 students from 50 nations participated in the Olympiad, collectively earning 27 gold, 41 silver, and 50 bronze medals across all categories.

IOAA is an annual event for students who perform very well academically around the world. Established in Thailand in the year 2006, it was an initiative by five countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Iran, China, and Poland.

IOAA allows the participation of students currently pursuing their higher secondary education and are Astronomy or Astrophysics enthusiasts.

The IOAA exam pattern is divided into 2 parts: theory and practical. The theory part of the exam tests the concepts of Astronomy and Astrophysics, and the practical part tests the application of the subject.

International Olympiad medals

This year, Iranian students took six medals, ranking 11th at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad which was held in Japan on July 2-13. IMO is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held each year in a different country.

Iranian students who participated in the 53rd International Physics Olympiad (IPO) succeeded in winning four silver medals and one bronze medal which placed the country 11th among 111 participating countries, ISNA reported.

In the 34th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), held in the United Arab Emirates from July 3-11, Iran's team was ranked first in the world by winning four gold medals. The IBO 2023 hosted 293 students from 76 countries.

Iran ranked first in the world in the 15th IOAA (2022), held at Kutaisi in Georgia from August 14 to 22, by winning 9 gold medals and 1 silver medal. 250 students from 45 countries participated in this competition.

MT/MG

